Terriell L. Davis, 71, of Arnold, departed this life peacefully Friday, March 15, 2019. He was born July 11, 1947, in Brackenridge, to the late Alexander and Anna Lou Combs Davis, was raised on "Second Avenue" there, and later moved to Arnold. Terriell went on to be a computer programmer and later worked in the maintenance department of the Westmoreland County Housing Authority for more than 10 years, retiring in 2005. He was a faithful member of Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, where he served as a trustee, and was a member of the audio team. He also served in the Army, and to his grandchildren, he was "Little Pap." Terriell leaves behind his wife of 29 years, Roxann C. Davis; daughter, Charlene (Reginald) Bennett; sons, Gerald and Jonathan Black; and four grandchildren, Quianna, Jovan, Malique and Genevieve; and three great-grandchildren, Zaivianna, Samiiyah and Zaaliyah. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, John Wesley, Freddie Lee, Marvin, Luther and Benjamin L. Davis; and a sister, Virginia Lowe.

Viewing will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday in ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, 2019, in Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 1150 Asa W. Roberts Way (formerly Fourth Ave.), New Kensington. The Rev. Lovie Scott will officiate. Anyone attending the service is asked to go directly to the church. Burial will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Washington County. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary