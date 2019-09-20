|
Terry A. Barch, 67, of Orlando, Fla., formerly New. Kensington, passed away peacefully at home with family Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. He was the son of the late Arthur "Archie" and Lavinia ( Simpson) Barch. He was born June 14, 1952, in Natrona Heights, grew up in Logan's Ferry Heights and was a 1970 graduate of Plum High School. After briefly working for the National Record Mart, he retired from Allegheny Ludlum, Brackenridge, with 35 years of service, where he was a pipefitter. He was a lifelong member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, in New Kensington, where he was an usher. Terry, known as "T" to his family, enjoyed trout and salmon fishing with his son and dad, golfing, bowling, downhill skiing and holidays. He was known for taking several trips a year to Walt Disney World with his family. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Stephanie (Patla), of Orlando, Fla.; son, Petty Officer 2nd Class Lance (Angela Suzio-Barch) and stepdaughter, Marley, of San Antonio, Texas; sister, Paula Barch-Price, of Plum; brother, Don (Lori), of Natrona Heights; and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Elsie Barch, and maternal grandparents, William and Ellen Simpson. "T" was always a happy, easy going person and will be sadly missed by his family.
Services were private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 20, 2019