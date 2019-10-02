|
Terry Lee (Weinberger) Lamperski, 49, of Cheswick, passed away peacefully with family at her side Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. She was the daughter of Charles Weinberger and the late Frances D. Weinberger; beloved wife of 26 years of Douglas P. Lamperski; loving mother of Zachary D. Lamperski and Caleb P. Lamperski; sister of Martin Weinberger, Frank (Judy) Brucker, Joseph (Charlene) Brucker and William (Molly) Brucker; and is also survived by nieces and nephews, Alex, Ben, Samie, Joey, Rachel, Alex, Zachary, Brianna, Hannah and Andrew; and pet cats, Henry and Chloe. She was an avid reader, home cook and devoted librarian with 18 years at Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh - Main Branch (Oakland). Terry was a graduate of The Ellis School, in Shadyside. She had a bachelor of science in chemistry from Carnegie Mellon, a master of science in chemistry from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and a master of library and information science from the University of Pittsburgh.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St., Springdale. Blessing service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Reception will follow the blessing service. Burial will be private.
www.jarviefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Animal Friends, Autism Society, of Pittsburgh, Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, AIM at Melanoma Foundation.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019