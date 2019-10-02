Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
724-274-5818
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
View Map
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Lamperski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry L. Lamperski


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry L. Lamperski Obituary
Terry Lee (Weinberger) Lamperski, 49, of Cheswick, passed away peacefully with family at her side Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. She was the daughter of Charles Weinberger and the late Frances D. Weinberger; beloved wife of 26 years of Douglas P. Lamperski; loving mother of Zachary D. Lamperski and Caleb P. Lamperski; sister of Martin Weinberger, Frank (Judy) Brucker, Joseph (Charlene) Brucker and William (Molly) Brucker; and is also survived by nieces and nephews, Alex, Ben, Samie, Joey, Rachel, Alex, Zachary, Brianna, Hannah and Andrew; and pet cats, Henry and Chloe. She was an avid reader, home cook and devoted librarian with 18 years at Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh - Main Branch (Oakland). Terry was a graduate of The Ellis School, in Shadyside. She had a bachelor of science in chemistry from Carnegie Mellon, a master of science in chemistry from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and a master of library and information science from the University of Pittsburgh.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St., Springdale. Blessing service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Reception will follow the blessing service. Burial will be private.
www.jarviefuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Animal Friends, Autism Society, of Pittsburgh, Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, AIM at Melanoma Foundation.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now