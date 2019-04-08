Terry Scott Richards, 70, of Spring Church, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, April 6, 2019, at his daughter's home in North Apollo, surrounded by his loving family. Born June 25, 1948, at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights, he was a son of the late Earl Lauren Richards and Bertha Roxanne (Flickinger) Richards. Terry was a 1966 graduate of Apollo-Ridge High School, 1969 graduate of the Citizens General School of Nursing in New Kensington, and 1971 graduate of the Citizens School of Anesthesia. He worked as a certified registered nurse anesthetist at Citizens General for 30 years, retiring in 2000. Terry made lifelong friends during his tenure at Citizens General and was a member of the American Society of Nurse Anesthetists. His patients loved him, and many would request him after having him once due to his kind, calm and reassuring nature. Terry lived in the Apollo area all of his life and loved to talk about his memories of the town that he grew up in and its correlation to his parents, friends and others in his life. He was a handyman and enjoyed working in his home and yard. Terry was a collector of antiques and enjoyed the fun of finding a rare piece. He loved collecting jukeboxes, records, and took great pride in his Victrola collection. Terry loved to sand and stain them and rebuild their motors. He also loved woodwork, repairing old lamps, and tinkering with old clocks. Terry was a member of Boiling Springs Presbyterian Church, Spring Church, where he served as elder. Terry was a loving and devoted father to his only child, Bethany. He raised her so supportively and with unconditional love. Terry led by example in his love, kindness and respect for others, and taught her to treat people how you would like to be treated. He left timeless lessons to his daughter. He was a true gentleman in every sense of the word. Terry lived his life with integrity and honor. He loved spending time with Bethany and enjoying the company of his three grandchildren. Terry cherished his close and special relationship with his eldest grandson, Gavin. His twin grandchildren, Aubrielle and Brennan, always kept him laughing and on his toes. In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Lauren Samuel Richards and Verne (Stear) Richards; maternal grandparents, Scott McKinley "Mac" Flickinger and Ada Belle (Ross) Flickinger; sister-in-law, Sharon Richards; mother-in-law, Alice (Lavrich) Hazlett; special grandmother-in-law, Anna (Kaduk) Lavrich; and an aunt and uncle, Freda (Stear) Claypool and Ronald "Jaggers" Claypool, to whom Terry was very close. He is survived by and will be terribly missed by his daughter, Bethany Ann (Richards) (Chad) Toland, of North Apollo; grandchildren, Gavin Scott (Terry's namesake), Aubrielle and Brennan; older brother, Edward Earl Richards, of Leechburg; younger brother, Douglas Kurt (Theresa) Richards, of North Apollo; nieces, Laurie (Clair) McClelland and Lisa Richards; nephews, Jeffrey and Jonathan Richards; former wife, Adriann (Hazlett) Richards; former son-in-law, Ryan McCall; and a host of cousins, close friends and dear neighbors.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Additional viewing will take place from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 11, 2019, in the funeral home, followed by a procession to Boiling Springs Presbyterian Church, 1668 State Route 56, Spring Church, where services will be held at 11 a.m., officiated by the Rev. Dr. Peter Bower. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Spring Church.

