Thaddeus "Ted" Alan Kulas, 78, of Allegheny Township, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, peacefully at home, surrounded by family. He was born July 28, 1940, in Allegheny Township, a son of the late John and Emelia Teprag Kulas, and had lived in Allegheny Township his whole life. He was a 1959 graduate of Freeport High School. He received his bachelor's degree in library science from Clarion University in 1963 and his master's degree from the University of Pittsburgh in 1968. He was the very first librarian at Kiski Area High School and remained there until his retirement in 2000. He was also employed by Westmoreland County Community College for 20 years. He enjoyed the outdoors, including camping and boating. He was a president of the Oakmont Boat Racing Club, which helped launch the first Pittsburgh Regatta. He was known for his love of racing boats, sports cars and his orange 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge. He especially loved spending time with his family. Survivors include his beloved wife of 54 years, Cherie Pitsch Kulas; his daughter, Laurie (Robin) Scott, of West Leechburg; son, Jeffrey (Jody) Kulas, of Lower Burrell; his grandchildren, Ashley (Brian) Putignano, of Allegheny Township, Kirsten (Jaden Phillips) Scott, of Leechburg, Jessica (Thomas) Martini, of Clairton, Evan Hosler, of Lower Burrell, and Haley and Samantha Kulas, of Bridgeville; great-grandsons, Gavin Martini and Giuseppe and Salvatore Thaddeus Putignano; along with numerous nephews and nieces. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Walter and Leonard Kulas; and sisters, Stephanie Caporali and Leokadia "Lottie" Kochmanski.

Services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.

Friends and family are requested to raise a toast in his memory and any time they see a sharp car or a fast boat to remember him fondly. www.thomasmsmithfh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary