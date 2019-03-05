Thaddeus F. Kaminski passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. Born Jan. 20, 1920, in New Kensington, Thaddeus lived in the area all his life. Friends and family called him Tad. A veteran of World War II, he served in the European Theater campaigns of Normandy, Ardennes, the Rhineland, and Central Europe from 1943 to 1945 as a technician 5th grade Army engineer. Tad was awarded the Meritorious Unit Award and the European African Middle Eastern Service Ribbon and was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 92 in Lower Burrell. After returning from the war, Tad graduated from Robert Morris College as an accountant. He was the general manager of Walzer Cleaning Co. from 1946 to 1985, and during this time was active in the New Kensington Chamber of Commerce. Upon his retirement, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, traveling, gardening, civic volunteer work, computers and his grandchildren. Tad was a member of the New Kensington Lions Club since 1958, including roles as past president and treasurer. He was an active member and bulletin editor of the Alle-Kiski National Alliance of Mental Illness since 1980 as well as president and treasurer. Tad was a member of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in New Kensington. Survivors include sons, Michael, of Arnold, and Gregory (Susan), of Sewickley; three grandchildren, Grace Kaminski, Jane Runyan (John-Paul), and Anne Ryan (Daniel); nephews, Thomas Kaminski (Marcia), JR Kaminski (Mary Ann), Ronald Kaminski (Jan), and Donald Kaminski (Nancy); nieces, Camille Nelson (Barry) and Joan Leland (Ken); and numerous other brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews of the Volek and Kaminski families. Tad had a wonderful 14-year relationship with his dear friend Rose Marie (Midge) Nicastro and her family. Tad was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Frances; daughter, Michele Ann; his parents, Thomas and Kamilla Rzeczkowski Kaminski; and brothers, Stanley, Edmund and Milton Kaminski.

Visitation will be from 10 until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Father John Szczesny will officiate. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell.

In lieu of flowers, if desired, donations can be made to New Kensington Lions, 225 Oak Manor Drive, Natrona Heights, 15065, or the NAMI Southwestern PA, 105 Braunlich Drive, McKnight Plaza, Pittsburgh 15237. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary