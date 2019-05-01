Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
412-828-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Thelma Wirick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thelma B. Wirick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Thelma B. Wirick Obituary
Thelma B. Wirick, 97, of Apollo, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald Wirick; loving mother of Larry (Sally) Wirick, Terry (Tanya) Wirick and Cynda (Allen) Jones; grandmother of six; great-grandmother of four; and twin sister of the late Velma Luttrell.
Family and friends will gather from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at Presbyterian Senior Care, 1215 Hulton Road, Oakmont, PA 15139, Willows Building, Second Floor Chapel. A private service will then take place at 11 a.m. Professional services are by THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to either Presbyterian Senior Care, or to Heartland Hospice, 3520 Route 130, Irwin, PA 15642-1438. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now