Thelma B. Wirick, 97, of Apollo, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald Wirick; loving mother of Larry (Sally) Wirick, Terry (Tanya) Wirick and Cynda (Allen) Jones; grandmother of six; great-grandmother of four; and twin sister of the late Velma Luttrell.
Family and friends will gather from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at Presbyterian Senior Care, 1215 Hulton Road, Oakmont, PA 15139, Willows Building, Second Floor Chapel. A private service will then take place at 11 a.m. Professional services are by THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to either Presbyterian Senior Care, or to Heartland Hospice, 3520 Route 130, Irwin, PA 15642-1438. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 1, 2019