Thelma J. Copney, 64, of New Kensington, died Friday, July 26, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She was born Dec. 11, 1954, and was raised in Spring Church until moving to New Kensington as a teenager. She worked various jobs over the years, including as a van driver for outreach ministries, a cook, an assembler and as a licensed practical nurse. She enjoyed listening to music, playing cards, coloring pictures and watching movies. Thelma was loving and caring, dedicated to her family and respected by her community. She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy E. Horrell Tressler Cessna; a son, William Scates Jr.; and a brother, Dennis Tressler. She is survived by her daughters, Tracy Tressler, Lachell (Chaz) Wilburn and Tasha Williams; a brother, Fredrick Tressler Jr.; grandsons, Abdul, Alim, Jausye, Corbyn, William, Isaiah, Diego, Donte and Carlos; granddaughters, Erica and Shawna; five great-granddaughters and one great-grandson; father, Fredrick Tressler Sr.; and several nieces, nephews, close friends and family.
Family and friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Lovie Scott officiating. Burial will be private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 29, 2019