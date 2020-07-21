1/
Thelma J. Pounds
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thelma J. Cummings Pounds, 100, of Allegheny Township, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, in QLS West Haven Nursing Home, Apollo. Born May 26, 1920, in Strattanville, she was the daughter of the late Otho Vincent and Bessie Davis Cummings. Thelma was a registered nurse at Citizens General Hospital, where she advanced to night supervisor. Upon marrying her husband Harry, she joined him in operating Pounds' Turkey Farm in Allegheny Township. She was a member of Vandergrift Presbyterian Church and involved with the Presbyterian Women's Association. Thelma enjoyed mowing the lawn, flowers, birds, butterflies, crocheting, puzzles and spending time with her family, most especially her five granddaughters. Survivors include two sons, Richard H. Pounds and Timothy J. (Beverly) Pounds, both of Allegheny Township; five granddaughters, Diana (Brian) Bollinger, Jody (Erich) Crissman, Lauren (Shannon) Oden, Bethany (Nathan) Polnyj and Jenna Pounds; five great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry E. Pounds, in 1997, and a sister, Mescal Drake. At the request of the family, all funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to DUNMIRE-KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Memorial donations in Thelma's name can be sent to Vandergrift Presbyterian Church, 195 Washington Ave., Vandergrift, PA 15690. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
724-568-3639
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 21, 2020
Rick and Tim, May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
David Illar
Acquaintance
July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ray & Kathy Firestone
Friend
July 21, 2020
Our sympathy to the family. We enjoyed having her and Harry for many years as our patients.

Nita Lundie



Nita Lundie
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved