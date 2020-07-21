Thelma J. Cummings Pounds, 100, of Allegheny Township, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, in QLS West Haven Nursing Home, Apollo. Born May 26, 1920, in Strattanville, she was the daughter of the late Otho Vincent and Bessie Davis Cummings. Thelma was a registered nurse at Citizens General Hospital, where she advanced to night supervisor. Upon marrying her husband Harry, she joined him in operating Pounds' Turkey Farm in Allegheny Township. She was a member of Vandergrift Presbyterian Church and involved with the Presbyterian Women's Association. Thelma enjoyed mowing the lawn, flowers, birds, butterflies, crocheting, puzzles and spending time with her family, most especially her five granddaughters. Survivors include two sons, Richard H. Pounds and Timothy J. (Beverly) Pounds, both of Allegheny Township; five granddaughters, Diana (Brian) Bollinger, Jody (Erich) Crissman, Lauren (Shannon) Oden, Bethany (Nathan) Polnyj and Jenna Pounds; five great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry E. Pounds, in 1997, and a sister, Mescal Drake. At the request of the family, all funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to DUNMIRE-KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Memorial donations in Thelma's name can be sent to Vandergrift Presbyterian Church, 195 Washington Ave., Vandergrift, PA 15690. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com
