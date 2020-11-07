1/1
Thelma M. Walker
1920 - 2020
Thelma M. Walker, 100, formerly of Spring Church, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Premier Armstrong Care Center, Kittanning. Born Sept. 15, 1920, she was the daughter of Samuel H. and Mae (Miller) Duckworth. Thelma lived in Warren, Ohio, Emlenton, Pa., and Spring Church prior to residing in Kittanning. She was a homemaker, and a former member of First Church of God in Mineral Ridge, Ohio, North Apollo Church of God, and the Kittanning Church of God. Thelma loved to sew in her younger years, enjoyed bingo, and word-search puzzles. She was very determined to reach the milestone of living a century, and our family was honored to have her for 100 years. In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert D. Rosensteel, in 1971; her second husband, Carl A. Walker, in 1997; daughter, Linda Crofutt, in 2008; stepdaughter, Pamela Snyder; granddaughter, Christy Kettering in 2008; brother, Dale Duckworth; and sisters, Leila Byers, Lucille Kingan, and Vera J. Rearic. She is survived by her son, Robert (Deborah) Rosensteel; daughter, Karen (John) Cooper; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter. Friends will be received from 1 until time of funeral service at 3 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo, with Associate Pastor Melissa Daniel officiating. Private burial will take place at Spring Church Lutheran Cemetery, Spring Church. Due to state mandates regarding covid-19 pandemic, the visitation will be limited to 20 percent funeral home capacity at a time. Please wear a mask, and observe social distancing protocols. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Kittanning Church of God, 13374 U.S. Route 422, Kittanning, PA 16201. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
NOV
9
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
7244781244
