Theodore Edward "Ted" Murdock, 92, of Lower Burrell, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in Bel Air Nursing Home, Lower Burrell. He was born Nov. 27, 1926, in Springdale, to the late Theodore J. and Mary E. Scronka Murdock, and had been a life resident of the local area. Ted retired as foreman in the window division of PPG Industries in 1985 after 36 years of service. He was a Navy veteran of Word War II, serving as a coxswain on the USS Merrick. He was a member of Grace Community United Presbyterian Church and the VFW in Lower Burrell, He enjoyed fishing, cars, traveling in his motor home, and especially time with his family and grandchildren. His favorite pastime was at his winter home at Riverwood Plantation in Estero, Fla., fishing with family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, E. Jean Fenn Murdock; children, T. Lance (Lynda) Murdock, of Barrington, Ill., Timothy S. (Joan) Murdock, of Brunswick, Ohio, Chris R. (Michele) Murdock, of Allegheny Township, and Laurie L. (Edward) Cupec, of Allegheny Township; grandchildren, Shawn (Samantha), Brendan (Jordan), Derek, Cameron, McKelle, Campbell, Chase, Ryan and Julie (Rob); great-grandchildren, Molly, Drew, Hannah and Greyson; and brother, Robert Murdock, of Springdale. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Pamela Rieg; and sisters, Doris Harnish and Marietta Ringus.
Private services are by the RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, ARNOLD AND LOWER BURRELL www.RusiewiczFH.com.
The family would like to thank Bel Air Nursing Home for the wonderful care that they provided for their father! Memorials may be made to the Parkinson Foundation, 200 SE First St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131, or [email protected] www.RusiewiczFH.com.
