Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
Theodore G. Holben


Theodore G. Holben Obituary
Theodore G. Holben, 92, of Cabot, formerly of Vandergrift and Apollo, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries. Born March 31, 1926, in New Bethlehem, he was the son of Jacob Clinton "Chuck" Holben and Rhoda Brocious Holben. Ted served in the Army during World War II. He worked at Pullman-Standard and at numerous trucking companies including Kaplans, Bremens, Jim Moser, Chuck Martin and Fred Gerner. He retired as an equipment operator from the US Steel Sintering Plant in Saxonburg when it closed. He was a member of St. Luke Lutheran Church in Cabot, the American Bowling Congress, and the VFW. He enjoyed bowling, having bowled a perfect game when he was 72. He also enjoyed western movies, country music and baseball, having managed multiple teams throughout the years. Surviving are his children, Linda (Ed) Mohan, of Cabot, Bruce (Brenda) Holben, of Saxonburg, Brett (Barb) Holben, of Cabot, and Chris Holben, of Cabot; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Rosemary "Sis" Lang Holben; his son, Grant Holben; and a grandson.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at St. Luke Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Ben Berteau officiating. Interment will follow in St. Luke Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the St. Luke Lutheran School Plant a Seed Fund. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2019
