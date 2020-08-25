1/1
Theodore Haaz
1936 - 2020
Theodore Haaz, 84, of Southport, N.C., passed away the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at his residence in North Carolina. Born March 18, 1936, in Murrysville, Theodore was the son of the late Dave and Mary Tury Haaz. Surviving at home is his loving wife of more than 32 years, the former Judy Babski, whom he married Nov. 7, 1987. Ted was a veteran of the Army. He retired after working many years in the banking and financial industries in Pittsburgh. A love of the ocean, Ted enjoyed saltwater fishing and going to car shows. A loving husband, father and grandfather, Ted cherished the times he spent with his family and will be sadly missed all by his family and friends. In addition to his wife, Theodore is survived by his children, Theodore D. Haaz (Andrea), Heidi Painter (Chris), Sandy Cappell (Doug), Susan Johnson (Rick), Sue Gorecki (Ron), Lori Jansma (Todd) and Pam Bunchek; 18 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, his special grandson, Tommy, who he had a very special relationship with and his dogs, Lucky and Lacey, who will miss him dearly. Ted was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Alice Will, and a granddaughter. Visitation is from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the ED AND DON DeCARBO FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 3000 Wilmington Road, New Castle, PA 16105, followed by a service at 5 p.m. Final resting place will take place at Parkside Cemetery and Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be mailed in memory of Ted to the Watson Institute at ATTN: Development Office Watson Institute, 301 Camp Meeting Road, Sewickley, PA 15143, or online at www.thewatsoninstitute.org.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2020.
