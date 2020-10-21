1/
Theodore J. Pawlak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theodore J. "Ted" Pawlak, a lifelong resident of Springdale, died Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, after a year-and-a-half battle with cancer. Ted is survived by his wife of 47 years, Deanna (Bash) Pawlak; his two sons, Jeremy T. Pawlak and Joshua J. Pawlak; his four grandchildren, Jay Linn Radovitch, Joshua Pawlak Jr., Jeremy Pawlak Jr. and Jaxon Pawlak; and his brother, Thomas Pawlak. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stella (Michalak) Pawlak and Paul Robert Pawlak; and his brother, Steven Pawlak. Ted liked the outdoors, which he enjoyed with his two sons, Jeremy and Joshua. They hunted, fished, shot targets and practiced archery. Ted was a devoted grandfather and loved spending time with his grandchildren. A special thank-you to Harold Cunningham, Nichole Radovitch, Beth Hirtz, Roland Prior, Esther Whitlinger and Emily Butera for all their help. Services are to remain private. Professional services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD. (Blawnox). www.thomasmsmithfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
412-828-5700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved