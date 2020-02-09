Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 335-1234
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Trinity United Christian Church
3400 Garvers Ferry Road
Lower Burrell, PA
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Trinity United Christian Church
3400 Garvers Ferry Road
Lower Burrell, PA
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity United Christian Church
3400 Garvers Ferry Road
Lower Burrell, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity United Christian Church
3400 Garvers Ferry Road
Lower Burrell., PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore J. Rice


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore J. Rice Obituary
Theodore J. "Ted" Rice, 75, of Lower Burrell, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital. Ted was born at home April 9, 1944, in Tipperary, Pa. He was the son of the late Theodore and Lima Davis Rice. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lucinda Rice Radovich. Ted is survived by sister, Geraldine Rice Hitchcock; and brother, Thomas Rice; three daughters, Jamie Rice and Renee Rice, of Tarentum and Lisa (Jason) Rice Sopko, of Lower Burrell; grandchildren, Maranda Rice, Levi Rice, Shane Berardo, Breana (Michael) Sopko Garlick, Mariah Rice, Meghan Sopko, Jonas, Isaac, Michael, Jacob, Pavol, Ian; and three great-grandchildren, Mason, Amara, Aurora, and one on the way. These are Ted's biological children and grandchildren, but he was known to many as dad or Pappy. Those that didn't call him dad, pappy, uncle, brother or family, called him friend. Everyone who knew him knew he loved his grandchildren and thought the world of each and every one. Family was the second most important thing to him, next to his heavenly Father. Family extended much further than those he was related to. He would do anything for anyone. His heart was big and he had so much love to share. He touched the lives of so many. Ted owned rental properties for many years. Ted enjoyed hang gliding, mountain climbing, water sports, and much more. He really enjoyed nature. He loved to work with his hands, building boats, rocket stoves or anything that interested him, and he could fix anything. He really enjoyed riding his motorcycle and being in or near the water. He certainly lived life to the fullest. Ted was a member of Trinity United Christian Church in Lower Burrell. He loved to read his Bible and his advice always came from God's word. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ted's memory to Trinity United Christian Church, 3400 Garvers Ferry Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. Family and friends will be receivedfrom 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, immediately followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m., in Trinity UnitedChristian Church, 3400 Garvers Ferry Road, Lower Burrell.ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., New Kensington, was entrusted with the arrangements. rossgwalker.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -