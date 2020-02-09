|
Theodore J. "Ted" Rice, 75, of Lower Burrell, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital. Ted was born at home April 9, 1944, in Tipperary, Pa. He was the son of the late Theodore and Lima Davis Rice. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Lucinda Rice Radovich. Ted is survived by sister, Geraldine Rice Hitchcock; and brother, Thomas Rice; three daughters, Jamie Rice and Renee Rice, of Tarentum and Lisa (Jason) Rice Sopko, of Lower Burrell; grandchildren, Maranda Rice, Levi Rice, Shane Berardo, Breana (Michael) Sopko Garlick, Mariah Rice, Meghan Sopko, Jonas, Isaac, Michael, Jacob, Pavol, Ian; and three great-grandchildren, Mason, Amara, Aurora, and one on the way. These are Ted's biological children and grandchildren, but he was known to many as dad or Pappy. Those that didn't call him dad, pappy, uncle, brother or family, called him friend. Everyone who knew him knew he loved his grandchildren and thought the world of each and every one. Family was the second most important thing to him, next to his heavenly Father. Family extended much further than those he was related to. He would do anything for anyone. His heart was big and he had so much love to share. He touched the lives of so many. Ted owned rental properties for many years. Ted enjoyed hang gliding, mountain climbing, water sports, and much more. He really enjoyed nature. He loved to work with his hands, building boats, rocket stoves or anything that interested him, and he could fix anything. He really enjoyed riding his motorcycle and being in or near the water. He certainly lived life to the fullest. Ted was a member of Trinity United Christian Church in Lower Burrell. He loved to read his Bible and his advice always came from God's word. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ted's memory to Trinity United Christian Church, 3400 Garvers Ferry Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. Family and friends will be receivedfrom 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, immediately followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m., in Trinity UnitedChristian Church, 3400 Garvers Ferry Road, Lower Burrell.ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., New Kensington, was entrusted with the arrangements. rossgwalker.com.