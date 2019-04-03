Theodore R. "Ted" James, 78, of South Buffalo Township, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 1, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital. Ted was born Oct. 20, 1940, in Kittanning, the son of the late Jean B. (Shaner) and Theodore M. James. Ted attended Freeport Area High School. He enlisted in the Marine Corps and was stationed at Okinawa, Japan. Ted enjoyed watching motocross with his son and grandson, camping with his wife and dogs and loved to go for rides with his Skipper in their classic MG car. He owned and operated Autoline Alignment Shop in Creighton for 40 years and retired in 2017. Ted is survived by his wife of 55 years, Helen M. (McGaughey) James; his son and daughter-in-law, Theodore Anthony "Tony" and Jeri James, of South Buffalo Township; and his daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and John Baker, of Freeport. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Joshua James and Bre Walker, Allison and John McGough and Teddy James; great-grandchildren, Isabella, Declan and Connor James; and his sister and brother-in-law, Tammy and Ed Spangler, of South Buffalo Township. In addition to his parents, Ted was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Thomas James; and his sister, Linda James.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 4, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St., Freeport. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 5, in the funeral home, with Father Ronald Maquinana officiating. A private family burial will be held in St. Mary's Cemetery, Freeport.

The family would like to extend a grateful and heartfelt thank you to the good Samaritans that helped Ted at the Wal-Mart in Natrona Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , Finance Dept., 30 E. 33rd St., New York, NY 10016, or , 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.