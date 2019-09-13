Home

Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Theresa A. Brown


1926 - 04
Theresa A. Brown Obituary
Theresa A. Brown, 93, formerly of Fawn Township, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Applewood Personal Care Home, Brackenridge. She was born April 11, 1926, in Brackenridge, to the late Peter and Anna (Szymcoviak) Skurko. Theresa lived most of her life in Fawn Township. She was a glassworker for the former Liberty Mirror in Brackenridge. Theresa was a member of Center United Methodist Church, Fawn Township, Brackenridge American Legion Auxiliary, the Ladies Society of her church, and several card clubs. She enjoyed cooking, baking, bingo and playing 500 with her card club at the library. Theresa loved crocheting and crocheted many lap robes for veterans. Theresa is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, and was a mother to them all. She is the last of her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Neal Brown, in 1996; and her siblings, Helen Wilks, Paul, Michael and George Skurko.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Saturday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, with the Rev. Jerry J. Pawloski, pastor of Bairdford and Springdale United Methodist Churches, officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 13, 2019
