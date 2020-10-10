1/1
Theresa A. Dobradenka
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theresa A. "Gigi" (Kowal) Dobradenka, 90, of Brackenridge, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was born Jan. 16, 1930, in Arnold, a daughter of the late Gregory and Catherine (Klinkiewicz) Kowal. Terry was a graduate of Arnold High School and the St. Francis School of Nursing. She worked as a Special Burn Unit Nurse for Drs. Rugh and Chesko during the 1950s and 1960s. She retired in the 1980s as a head nurse in unit 2D at Allegheny Valley Hospital. Terry was a member of Guardian Angels Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Natrona Heights. She was a member and past president of the Civic Club and the Business and Professional Women's Club and was also a member of the Chamber of Commerce. Terry enjoyed vacationing with her late husband at Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Las Cruces, N.M, and judging the Miss New Mexico Beauty Pageant. She had a special bond with her "favorite" son-in-law, John, grandson Pat and his wife, Shannon, and for the love of her last nine years, her buddy and youngest great- grandson, Zander. Terry also enjoyed her family at Bayberry Place, Lower Burrell, where she resided the past year. She is survived by her daughter, Karen (John) Godfrey, of Natrona Heights; grandson, John Patrick (Shannon) Godfrey, with whom she resided; and great-grandchildren, Chase Godfrey, Payton Godfrey, Nolan Loskoch, Mason Smith, Katlyn (James) Pertinaci and Zander Godfrey. In addition to her parents, Terry was preceded in death by her husband, Amel V. Dobradenka, on Oct. 8, 2008; granddaughter, Kelly (Godfrey) Smith; brothers, John, Rev. Michael, Andrew, Case, Francis, Joseph and Adam Kowal; and by her sisters, Angela Dudek, Marie Kowal and Anna Malik. Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. Services for Terry will be private. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Hom
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Hom
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
7242248688
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Hom

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved