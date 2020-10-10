Theresa A. "Gigi" (Kowal) Dobradenka, 90, of Brackenridge, passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was born Jan. 16, 1930, in Arnold, a daughter of the late Gregory and Catherine (Klinkiewicz) Kowal. Terry was a graduate of Arnold High School and the St. Francis School of Nursing. She worked as a Special Burn Unit Nurse for Drs. Rugh and Chesko during the 1950s and 1960s. She retired in the 1980s as a head nurse in unit 2D at Allegheny Valley Hospital. Terry was a member of Guardian Angels Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Natrona Heights. She was a member and past president of the Civic Club and the Business and Professional Women's Club and was also a member of the Chamber of Commerce. Terry enjoyed vacationing with her late husband at Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Las Cruces, N.M, and judging the Miss New Mexico Beauty Pageant. She had a special bond with her "favorite" son-in-law, John, grandson Pat and his wife, Shannon, and for the love of her last nine years, her buddy and youngest great- grandson, Zander. Terry also enjoyed her family at Bayberry Place, Lower Burrell, where she resided the past year. She is survived by her daughter, Karen (John) Godfrey, of Natrona Heights; grandson, John Patrick (Shannon) Godfrey, with whom she resided; and great-grandchildren, Chase Godfrey, Payton Godfrey, Nolan Loskoch, Mason Smith, Katlyn (James) Pertinaci and Zander Godfrey. In addition to her parents, Terry was preceded in death by her husband, Amel V. Dobradenka, on Oct. 8, 2008; granddaughter, Kelly (Godfrey) Smith; brothers, John, Rev. Michael, Andrew, Case, Francis, Joseph and Adam Kowal; and by her sisters, Angela Dudek, Marie Kowal and Anna Malik. Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. Services for Terry will be private. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com
