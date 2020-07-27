Theresa E. (Gorshin) Valerio, 95, of Russellton, West Deer Township, died Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Fair Winds Manor Care Home, Sarver. She was born Jan. 1, 1925, in Russellton and was a daughter of the late Frank and Mary (Medved) Gorshin. She was a member of Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, Russellton, and the SNPJ Lodge. Theresa attended Springdale High School. During the war, she worked at Glenshaw Glass as a packer. Following the war, she worked for the Welfare Department and was involved with distributing food to the coal miners during the mine strikes, and she also worked for the Census Bureau, gathering census information in Allegheny County. Theresa loved to shop and play the slot machines. For many years, she was the "Hostess with the Mostess" on the Chuck Gides casino bus tours to Atlantic City, though her greatest joy of her life was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Survivors include her daughters, Joyce Valerio, of New Kensington, Patricia (Joe) Logue, of Freeport, and Cathy (Wade) Baker, of Frazer; grandchildren, Amy (Jim) Galie, of Upper Burrell, Kimberly Zajac and her fiance, Jeff Herschel Jr., Bradley (Ellen) Baker, of Glenshaw, and Kristin Baker and her fiance David Krapp, of Frazer; great-grandchildren, Aspen and Grayson Baker; and her brother, Edward Gorshin, of Plum Borough. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Valerio, in January 1987; her grandson, Samuel F. Scrima, in September 2002; her sisters, Ann Massack and Mary (Mici) Zaplata; and her brother, Frank Gorshin. With the present health crisis, a private family viewing and blessing service will be held at SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township. She was laid to rest next to her husband in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar. The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
