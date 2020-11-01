1/1
Theresa J. Cutrara
1929 - 2020
Theresa J. (Vitro) Cutrara, 90, of Cheswick, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. She was born Dec. 5, 1929, to the late William and Frances Fumea Vitro and had been a lifelong resident of our community. Mrs. Cutrara graduated from East Deer High School and worked for Simplicity Pattern Co., and later Kaufmanns Department Store. She was a devout member of St. Alphonsus Church in Springdale and was always volunteering at St. Als and Holy Family in Creighton. Surviving her are daughter, Toni Lynn and her late husband, William Wicks, of Natrona Heights; son, Tracy (Anita) Cutrara, of West Chester; daughter, Tina (Tom) Taylor, of Indiana Township; six grandchildren, Autumn (Jon) Stiller and Austin Taylor, Tony and Theo, Chelsea and Connor; and one great-grandson, Shane. Besides her parents, Theresa was also preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Cutrara; son-in-law, Bill; one sister, Rose Polumbo; and a grandson, Shane. Friends are invited to celebrate her life with a Mass of Christian Burial at noon Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Guardian Angels Parish/Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1526 Union Ave., Natrona Heights, with burial to follow in Deer Creek Cemetery, Harmar. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Theresa's name to the charity of one's choice. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
4
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Guardian Angels Parish/Most Blessed Sacrament Church
