Theresa M. Costanzo, 84, formerly of Tarentum, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born April 4, 1936, in Central City, Pa., to the late Joseph and Mary Zahorchak. Theresa lived most of her life in Tarentum, and the last three years in her daughter's home in Allegheny Township. She was a homemaker and also a nurse's aide for BelAir Nursing Home in Lower Burrell for 29 years. Theresa was a member of Guardian Angels Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. She enjoyed playing cards, Yahtzee and gardening. Theresa especially enjoyed her family, children and her grandchildren. Survivors include her daughter, with whom she lived with the past three years, Debra A. (James W.) Faletti, of Allegheny Township; a son, Gregory T. Costanzo, of Natrona Heights; and five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister, Margie Blank, of Raleigh, N.C. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald T. Costanzo, in 2007; a son, Keith Costanzo, in 2004; and seven brothers and sisters. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. A Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights, with her Pastor, Rev. John B. Lendvai, officiating. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Tarentum. Family suggests contributions to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. Visit: www.dusterfh.com
