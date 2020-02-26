Home

Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
412-824-4332
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alfieri Funeral Home
201 Marguerite Ave.
Wilmerding, PA 15148
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Good Shepherd Catholic Church
1025 Braddock Ave.
Braddock, PA
View Map

Theresa M. Monardo


1927 - 2020
Theresa M. Monardo Obituary
Theresa M. (Cecere) Monardo, 92, a longtime resident of North Braddock and Wall, passed away peacefully at her home Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was the loving mother of Judy Monardo and James V. Monardo (Mary Beth) and special grandmother of Josiah J. Monardo. She is also survived by her sister, Marianne Berchok. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Albert V. Monardo; her parents, Rose and James Cecere; her sisters, Ida Scarpino, Jay Mandat, Nancy Urban and Carmen (Honey) Caldarelli; and brothers, Louis Cecere, Joseph (Pip) Cecere and James Cecere. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Theresa owned and operated a hair salon for many years and loved cooking the most delicious Italian food (especially ravioli). She was an active member of the ISDA Forest Hills Lodge and an avid bowler for many years. She will be remembered as a caring and generous person who loved her family dearly. She will be greatly missed. The family would like to give special thanks to Excela Hospice for providing compassionate care and support to Theresa as well as her family. Special thanks to Darla and Angie. Family and friends will be received from 4 until 8 p.m. Thursday at ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME INC., 201 Marguerite Ave., Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 1025 Braddock Ave., Braddock, PA 15104. Theresa will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband in Braddock Catholic Cemetery. Please visit us at www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences.
- ADVERTISEMENT -