Thomas A. Lukasik
1954 - 2020
Thomas A. Lukasik, 66, of Natrona Heights, died suddenly at home Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. Tom was born May 8, 1954, in Pittsburgh, to the late Charlotte S. Lukasik. Tom graduated from Highlands High School class of 1972. He worked as a certified manager and operator for Harrison Township Water Authority from 1976-1988, the Laconia Water Authority in Laconia, N.H., from 1988-1990, the Harmar Water Authority from 1990-2003, and as a construction manager for Nichols & Slagle Engineering, Inc., from 2004-2012. He was also the owner and manager of the Drums and More store from 2012 to the present. He was also the manager at the American Family Hobby Craft in Natrona Heights for 16 years. He was a certified Penn State instructor. He was a member of the Metropolitan Police Revolver League. He was the secretary and member of the Freeport Sportsman's Club, a life member and certified instructor of the NRA and a hunter and safety instructor through the Pennsylvania Game Commission. Tom enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and steak Sunday with his family. He was a member of the Guardian Angels Parish, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Natrona Heights. Tom is survived by his wife of 43 years, Marlene A. (Jack) Lukasik; his children, Jessica (William) Kronen and John (Ronell) Lukasik; and four grandchildren, Karsen W., Kade J., Kaydence L. and Kyrie L. Kronen. Family and friends are invited from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, to the Sowers Chapel, 100 Iron Bridge Road, Sarver, PA 16055, where a service will follow at 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, with Pastor Garry Walsh, officiating. Cremation will follow. Services are under of the care of the ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065, 724-224-7730. For more information or to leave a condolence, please visit www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sep. 19, 2020.
