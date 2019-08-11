|
Thomas A. Merkel, 66, of Harrison Township, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. Tom was born Dec. 29, 1952, in Pittsburgh, to Regina M. Miller Merkel, of Natrona Heights, and the late Paul William Merkel Sr. Tom attended grade school at St. Joseph and graduated from Highlands High School, Class of 1970, and from Penn State University, Class of 1975, where he was a member of the Phi Cappa Sigma fraternity. He left the USA in 1982 for a life adventure to Saudi Arabia, where he has been for 36 years, the last 18 years as the managing director for Massaq Support Services Co., of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Tom founded the Riyadh Youth Sports Association and was part of that organization for 15 years. He had more than 20 years on the board of directors for the American International School, in Riyadh. He was vice chair for 10 years on the board of directors of the American Business Group, in Riyadh, chairman for 12 years of the ABGR golf committee and a four-year member of the British Golf Society. Tom is survived by his wife of 41 years, Barbara A. McDade Merkel; his children, Katlyn Merkel, of New York City, N.Y., Thomas A. Merkel II of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and Elyse Merkel, of Pennsauken, N.Y.; a grandson, Thomas O'Shaughnessy; and his siblings, Paul Merkel Jr., of Washington, W.Va., Janine (Lawrence) Fanelli, of Titusville, Pa., Stephen Merkel, of Natrona Heights, and Christine (Joseph) Pekny, of West Lafayette, Ind. He was preceded in death by his father.
Family and friends are invited from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, to the ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065, 724-224-7730, where parting prayer services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 800 Montana Ave., Natrona Heights, PA 15065. Burial will be private.
For more information, please visit www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Memorial contributions can be made to Penn State Dance Marathon at www.donate.thon.org. in memory of Tom.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019