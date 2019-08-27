|
Thomas A. Planavsky, 70, of Camp Hill, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at his sister's home in Mentor, Ohio, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Oct. 7, 1948, in New Kensington and was a son of the late John and Alice Planavsky. Tom was a proud Navy veteran of the Vietnam Era. After his service in the Navy, he was employed as a civil servant as a computer systems analyst and held the highest civil service ranking. He retired in 2009 and lived in the Tampa Bay area six months of the year. He was a member of the Elks, NSA, American Legion, VFW, Moose Club and Organization. Tom was the loving brother of Loretta A. Planavsky, Joseph J. (Kathy) Planavsky and Stephen P. Planavsky; dearest nephew of Joseph Kedzierski; and uncle and great-uncle of many.
The Planavsky family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, 857 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery in Lower Burrell.
Donations can be made in Tom's name to the American Legion Post No. 678, c/o American Legion Riders, 570 E. 328th St., Willowick, OH 44095.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019