Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 335-1234
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary of Czestochowa Church
857 Kenneth Ave.
New Kensington, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Planavsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas A. Planavsky


1948 - 10
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas A. Planavsky Obituary
Thomas A. Planavsky, 70, of Camp Hill, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at his sister's home in Mentor, Ohio, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Oct. 7, 1948, in New Kensington and was a son of the late John and Alice Planavsky. Tom was a proud Navy veteran of the Vietnam Era. After his service in the Navy, he was employed as a civil servant as a computer systems analyst and held the highest civil service ranking. He retired in 2009 and lived in the Tampa Bay area six months of the year. He was a member of the Elks, NSA, American Legion, VFW, Moose Club and Organization. Tom was the loving brother of Loretta A. Planavsky, Joseph J. (Kathy) Planavsky and Stephen P. Planavsky; dearest nephew of Joseph Kedzierski; and uncle and great-uncle of many.
The Planavsky family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in St. Mary of Czestochowa Church, 857 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery in Lower Burrell.
Donations can be made in Tom's name to the American Legion Post No. 678, c/o American Legion Riders, 570 E. 328th St., Willowick, OH 44095.

logo

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now