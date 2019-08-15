|
The Rev. Thomas Bossio, 92, of Lower Burrell, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving family in his home. He was born June 15, 1927, in Arnold and was a son of the late Ernesto G. and Rose Corsaro Bossio. Tom worked at Alcoa for more than 30 years as the maintenance supervisor. Tom was in ministry for more than 50 years and was the minister at Christian Assembly for 27 years. He served in the Navy during World War II as a seaman first class and also had a certificate in aircraft mechanics. Tom enjoyed biking on the Rails to Trails, but Tom's passion was reaching out to people by always ministering and preaching the gospel. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia (Robert) Birch and Katherine (Floyd) Polito; and a brother, the Rev. Emanuel "Mino" Bossio. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Dorothy "Dot" Jaracz Bossio; daughters, Debbie (Bryan) Johnson, Pamela (Dr. John) Zelazowski, Denise (John) Conforti and Cindy (Len) Agnor; brother, Robert (Joanne) Bossio; sister, Ruth (Thomas) Aikens; grandchildren, Chad and Corey (Michelle) Gay, Cristen (Mathew) Meerdo, Heather (Josiah) Schweinberg and Lauryn (Tony) Agnor; great-grandchildren, Jonah, Bennett, Ezra and Theo Schweinberg, Jordin (Amber) Walker, Bailee Walker and Hailee, Ryan and Hayden Gay; great-great-grandchild, Colt Robert Walker; and numerous nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, with the Rev. Gerard Amoroso of the Greater Works Church, Monroeville, officiating. Entombment will follow with full military honors in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 15, 2019