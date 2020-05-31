Thomas C. Johnson, of New Kensington, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. He was born Oct. 13, 1953, in New Kensington, to the late Sharon Johnson. Tom is survived by his loving children, Lindsay and Cory (Jamie) Johnson; grandchildren, Mallory and Carlee; sister, Jody Johnson; cousins; and ex-wife, Linda Kocher, who took care of him and whom Tom cherished. Tom loved to fish and camp with his family. Friends and family will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Due to the current social restrictions from covid-19, and respect for the family, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. Please wear a mask. Online condolences can be made atwww.rjslater.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 31, 2020.