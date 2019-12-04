|
Thomas C. "Tom" Rygelski, 75, of Lower Burrell, passed away on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 12, 2019. He was the son of John and Helen (Misak) Rygelski. He worked various jobs early in his life, and became a jack-of-all-trades in his later life. He could repair anything that was broken. He was an avid reader of Popular Science and Popular Mechanics all his life. While other kids were reading Archie comic books, Tom was reading these magazines, which he bought with his own paper route money. He served his country in the Army after graduating from Ken High in 1961. He became a chemical lab specialist at Fort McClellan in Alabama. He received the Good Conduct Medal. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carol Ann Schoenfeld; and sister-in-law, Patricia Rygelski. He leaves behind brother, Don Rygelski (Joan), of Richmond, Ind.; sister, Mary Lou Ryan, of Plum Borough; Bill Rygelski, of Leechburg; best friend, Karen; and many nieces (Lynn, Chris, Beth and Sherry) and nephews (Randy, Jon, Rick, Scott, Joe, Milt, Russ, Steven and Keith).
Father John, of St. Mary's Church, performed a graveside blessing service, with a military ceremony following, on Tom's 76th birthday, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019