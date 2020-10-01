Thomas C. Sellari, 83, of New Kensington, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, in Concordia at Cabot. He was born July 16, 1937, in New Kensington, to the late Alfonso and Nicoletta Sellari. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Anthony and Alfonso Sellari; and a sister, Nancy Sellari. He was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, Holy Name Society and Mt. St. Peter Bowling League, where he served as secretary for many years. He was an educator for the New Kensington-Arnold School District for more than 30 years and was a basketball coach for several years. Also, he played basketball for Ken Hi and Lenoir Rhyne University, where he attended school. He was inducted into the AK Valley Hall of Fame in 1987, and also Lenoir Rhyne Hall of Fame in1996. Tom especially enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by wife of 63 years, Sylvia C. (Sypenick) Sellari, of New Kensington; two sons, Thomas C. (Cheryl) Sellari, of Ohio, and Tim C. Sellari, of New Kensington; a daughter, Susan (Don) Kragel, of Bridgeville; and six grandchildren, Melinda, Nick, Shannon and Brandon Sellari and Gianna and Evan Kragel. Also surviving is a brother, Robert (Patti) Sellari, of Lower Burrell; and nieces and nephews. All services and burial are private. Arrangements are entrusted to the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com
.