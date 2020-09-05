1/1
Thomas C. Shoaf Sr.
1943 - 2020
Thomas C. Shoaf Sr., 77, of Chicora, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at his residence. Born Jan. 10, 1943, in New Kensington, he was a son of the late Charles T. and Ruth (Reimer) Shoaf. He had worked for Butler Ambulance Service driving a wheelchair van. He enjoyed camping, auto racing, lighthouses, and especially spending time with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of Crosswinds Christian Alliance Church. Surviving is his wife, Sandra (Grove) Shoaf, whom he married Dec. 17, 1977; four children, Thomas C. Shoaf Jr., and Dawn (Michael) Howells, both of Natrona Heights, James (Michelle) Shoaf, of Somerset, and Jarrod (Crystal) Shoaf, of Karns City; 18 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers, John Shoaf, of Connecticut. and Mark (Holly) Shoaf; of Pittsburgh, his sister, Linda (Terry) Ross, of Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two daughters, Dana Clark and Jennifer Shoaf. Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday in the GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME, 201 East Cunningham St. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to Butler Ambulance Service, 106 1st St., Butler, PA 16001.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Geibel Funeral Home
SEP
8
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Geibel Funeral Home
SEP
8
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Geibel Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Geibel Funeral Home
201 E Cunningham St
Butler, PA 16001
7242872123
