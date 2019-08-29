|
Thomas Clair Umbaugh, 63, of Millsboro, Del., formerly of Leechburg (Parks Township) died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Tom was born with his identical twin, Jerry, on Nov. 29, 1955, to William and Nancy (Lerch) Umbaugh, of Leechburg. Tom was an avid sports fan, especially the Steelers, and enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family. He was a 1975 graduate of Kiski Area High School. He is survived by his mother; wife, Sharon (McGovern) Umbaugh, of Millsboro; a daughter, Nicole (Tony) Spisak, of Murrysville; grandchildren, Benjamin, Hannah and Hailey; step-grandchildren, Noelle and Nicholas, Danielle and Mark; beloved great-granddaughters, Kaylee Elliott, Arianna Grace and Olivia McGovern; stepsons, Ed McGovern (Debbie), Kevin McGovern, Mark McGovern (Ruth) and Craig (Fabby) McGovern; sisters, Linda Leonard (Benton), of Leechburg, and Wendy (William) Lowe, of Columbia, Pa.; brothers, Jeffrey (Kim) Umbaugh, of Leechburg, and Todd (Cindee) Umbaugh, of Vandergrift; sister-in-law, Mary Umbaugh, of Apollo; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, William Clair Umbaugh, and twin brother, Jerry William Umbaugh, in 2016.
Services will be held in Millsboro, Del. A private memorial service will be held at a later date for family and friends.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 29, 2019