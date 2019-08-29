Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Umbaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas C. Umbaugh


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas C. Umbaugh Obituary
Thomas Clair Umbaugh, 63, of Millsboro, Del., formerly of Leechburg (Parks Township) died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. Tom was born with his identical twin, Jerry, on Nov. 29, 1955, to William and Nancy (Lerch) Umbaugh, of Leechburg. Tom was an avid sports fan, especially the Steelers, and enjoyed hunting and spending time with his family. He was a 1975 graduate of Kiski Area High School. He is survived by his mother; wife, Sharon (McGovern) Umbaugh, of Millsboro; a daughter, Nicole (Tony) Spisak, of Murrysville; grandchildren, Benjamin, Hannah and Hailey; step-grandchildren, Noelle and Nicholas, Danielle and Mark; beloved great-granddaughters, Kaylee Elliott, Arianna Grace and Olivia McGovern; stepsons, Ed McGovern (Debbie), Kevin McGovern, Mark McGovern (Ruth) and Craig (Fabby) McGovern; sisters, Linda Leonard (Benton), of Leechburg, and Wendy (William) Lowe, of Columbia, Pa.; brothers, Jeffrey (Kim) Umbaugh, of Leechburg, and Todd (Cindee) Umbaugh, of Vandergrift; sister-in-law, Mary Umbaugh, of Apollo; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, William Clair Umbaugh, and twin brother, Jerry William Umbaugh, in 2016.
Services will be held in Millsboro, Del. A private memorial service will be held at a later date for family and friends.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.