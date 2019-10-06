|
Thomas Daniel Nehrer, 72, died of a heart attack on Sept. 30, 2019. He was the son of Larry and Elizabeth Nehrer, husband to Christine Nehrer, and father of one son, Abraham. He grew up in Tarentum, traveled the world, and eventually returned to Brackenridge to raise his family. He leaves behind no enemies, no bitterness, and no bad feelings. His passing will be mourned by loved ones, both local and distant, who will remember him as a man who laughed a lot, drank Moosehead beer, cheered on the Steelers, sang songs, liked card games, worked his garden, exercised at the YMCA, and enjoyed the company of friends. He loved the outdoors and visited nearly every U.S. national park and monument. Tom authored four books and gave talks internationally, aimed at helping people better understand their inner nature, and gain some clear awareness of life, devoid of dogmas, prejudices and superstitions. He fully enjoyed his life, and many of us enjoyed his presence in our lives. For some, he was a great friend, for others simply a nice guy they met along the trail of life, but in all situations, he would smile and laugh, and just be himself. He leaves behind his wife, Christine; son Abraham; his son's girlfriend Maarit, whom he considered family; his brother, Roger Nehrer and sister-in-law, Linda Nehrer, along with their children Dan Nehrer and Amy Nerboe, and various other dear cousins and relations.
The family will hold a wake at their house from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct 13. Friends are invited to come by to share a story, laugh, cry or play a song on the piano in celebration of his life.
In lieu of flowers or donations, the family would prefer you let those you love know you love them, let your hearts be open and kindness be shared.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019