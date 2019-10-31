Home

Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
Thomas E. Bassetti


1936 - 11
Thomas E. Bassetti Obituary
Thomas E. Bassetti, 82, of Sarver, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice. Born Nov. 16, 1936, in Russellton, he was the son of Joseph Bassetti and Margaret Sailock Bassetti. Tom served in the Air Force during Korea and was retired from teaching at Kiski Area High School. He was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Cabot. He loved fishing. Surviving are his wife, Patricia (Budz) Bassetti, who he married July 31, 1965; his son, Joseph S. (Loriann) Bassetti, of Cabot; two sisters, Marie Celane, of Sarver, and Eleanor Bassetti, of Russellton; two grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be private. Services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, Cabot. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery. FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg is entrusted with the arrangements.
www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2019
