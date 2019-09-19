|
|
Thomas Edward Kelly, 67, of Zelienople, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family. Born July 30, 1952, in Girard, Kan., he was the son of Beatrice A. (Master) Kelly and the late Richard T. Kelly. Tom graduated from the Ivy School of Art in Pittsburgh and earned his degree in commercial art. He worked in newspaper advertising for the Valley News Dispatch. He was a member of the Harmony-Zelienople United Methodist Church. Tom will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his mother, Beatrice A. Kelly; his sisters, Kathy Lynn (Dale) Reisinger, of Harmony, Norma Jo (Joe) Kerner, of Zelienople, and Lee Ann (Carlos) Salinas, of Zelienople; and his brothers, Michael Francis (Sheila) Kelly, of San Antonio, Texas, Kerry Alan Kelly, of Zelienople, and Peter Andrew (Bella) Kelly, of Columbia, Md. Tom was preceded in death by his father, Richard.
A memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the Harmony-Zelienople United Methodist Church, 123 N. Pittsburgh St., Zelienople, PA 16063, with Pastor Dan Owen, officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME INC., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063.
If desired, memorial donations may be made in Tom's honor to the HZUMC Child Care Center, 123 N. Pittsburgh St., Zelienople, PA 16063. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 19, 2019