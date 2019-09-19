Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boylan Funeral Home
324 E. Grandview Ave
Zelienople, PA 16063
724-452-8005
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
5:30 PM
Harmony-Zelienople United Methodist Church
123 N. Pittsburgh St.
Zelienople, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas E. Kelly


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas E. Kelly Obituary
Thomas Edward Kelly, 67, of Zelienople, passed away Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family. Born July 30, 1952, in Girard, Kan., he was the son of Beatrice A. (Master) Kelly and the late Richard T. Kelly. Tom graduated from the Ivy School of Art in Pittsburgh and earned his degree in commercial art. He worked in newspaper advertising for the Valley News Dispatch. He was a member of the Harmony-Zelienople United Methodist Church. Tom will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his mother, Beatrice A. Kelly; his sisters, Kathy Lynn (Dale) Reisinger, of Harmony, Norma Jo (Joe) Kerner, of Zelienople, and Lee Ann (Carlos) Salinas, of Zelienople; and his brothers, Michael Francis (Sheila) Kelly, of San Antonio, Texas, Kerry Alan Kelly, of Zelienople, and Peter Andrew (Bella) Kelly, of Columbia, Md. Tom was preceded in death by his father, Richard.
A memorial service will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at the Harmony-Zelienople United Methodist Church, 123 N. Pittsburgh St., Zelienople, PA 16063, with Pastor Dan Owen, officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME INC., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063.
If desired, memorial donations may be made in Tom's honor to the HZUMC Child Care Center, 123 N. Pittsburgh St., Zelienople, PA 16063. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now