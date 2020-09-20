1/1
Thomas E. Koziatek
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas E. Koziatek, 82, of Allegheny Township, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 18, 2020. He was born May 13, 1938, in New Kensington, son of the late Joseph and Mary Rachupha Koziatek. Thomas was a 1956 graduate of St. Joseph High School and later received a master's degree in education from St. Vincent College. He worked for the Westmoreland County Intermediate Unit and was stationed within the Burrell School District for 39 years as a special education teacher at Charles A. Houston Middle School. In addition to his time spent teaching, he was also a driver for Greyhound Bus Lines for over 25 years. He enjoyed boating, fishing, golfing, and gardening, but his granddaughters were his greatest joy in life. He loved and cherished spending time with them, and was an unbelievable grandfather. He is survived by his son, Jason Thomas (Jackie) Koziatek; and beloved granddaughters, Riley and Marlee. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 25 years, Barbara Jean Chamiok Koziatek; son, Brian Thomas Koziatek; and siblings, Alex Koziatek, Harry Koziatek, Sister Mary Claver, and Theresa Smutsky. Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 2, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where prayers of transfer will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, followed at 11 a.m. by a funeral Mass in St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, 3055 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell. Private burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Lower Burrell. www.rossgwalker.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Prayer Service
10:30 AM
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
Send Flowers
SEP
23
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
7243351234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved