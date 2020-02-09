The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 337-3325
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Lattanzie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas E. Lattanzie Sr.


1952 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas E. Lattanzie Sr. Obituary
Thomas Eugene Lattanzie Sr., 67, of New Kensington, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot. He was born Oct. 18, 1952, in New Kensington. He was a veteran of the Army, serving in Vietnam. He is survived by his children, Mary (Keith) Imhoff, Thomas (Christine) Lattanzie Jr. and Bud Lattanzie; siblings, Fred (Kathy) Lattanzie and Mary Waldenville; and numerous grandchildren. As per Thomas' wishes, all viewing and services and burial were private. Arrangements were entrusted to the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington. 724-337-3325.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
Download Now