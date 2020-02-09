|
Thomas Eugene Lattanzie Sr., 67, of New Kensington, died Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot. He was born Oct. 18, 1952, in New Kensington. He was a veteran of the Army, serving in Vietnam. He is survived by his children, Mary (Keith) Imhoff, Thomas (Christine) Lattanzie Jr. and Bud Lattanzie; siblings, Fred (Kathy) Lattanzie and Mary Waldenville; and numerous grandchildren. As per Thomas' wishes, all viewing and services and burial were private. Arrangements were entrusted to the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington. 724-337-3325.