Thomas E. O'Brien, 82, formerly of Plum, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at Fawn Personal Care Home Inc. He was born Nov. 16, 1936, in Braddock, to the late Thomas J. and Florence (Watkins) O'Brien. Tom served in the Army from 1955 to 1959 and met his future wife, Rosemarie Scheuplein, while he was stationed in Germany. Tom worked as an oil and gas drilling consultant for Equitable Gas and the Doran and Associates before retiring in 1986. Tom is survived by his three children, Diane (Larry) Erickson, of Charlotte, N.C., Thomas J. (Lisa) O'Brien, of Lower Burrell, and Kevin O'Brien, of Delmont; and grandchildren, Jordan, Delaney and Cassidy O'Brien. He is also survived by his brother, Robert O'Brien, of North Huntingdon; and sister, Maureen Doerr and her son, Thomas, of Winchester, Mass. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Rosemarie (Scheuplein) O'Brien, in 2000, and his brother, Charles O'Brien in 2011. We would like to thank the staff at Rosebrook, where Tom lived for almost two years; and most recent, Shawn and the ladies at Fawn Personal Care home for the excellent care and support that Tom was given.
A memorial service for Tom will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Plum Creek Cemetery, with Elder Richard Schachte, officiating. Everyone please meet at 10:45 a.m. at the cemetery. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Animal Protectors, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. Visit: www.dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019