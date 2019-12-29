Home

Thomas E. Walsh


1937 - 07
Thomas E. Walsh Obituary
Thomas E. Walsh, 82, of West Vandergrift, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in QLS-West Haven Manor, Washington Township. Born July 31, 1937, in North Apollo, he was a son of the late Joseph and Eleanor (Miller) Walsh. Thomas was a graduate of Vandergrift High School, and worked in maintenance at First Baptist Church in Vandergrift for many years. He enjoyed watching television (especially his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers!) and reading. In addition to his parents, Thomas was preceded in death by his sister, Eleanor W. Canzano; and a niece, Barbara Rider. He is survived by his niece, Beth A. (Charles) Matocha, of Lower Burrell; great-nieces, Jennifer (Justin) Hartung, Adriane (Keith) Jenkins and Lori (Matthew) Bashioum; great-nephew, James (Holly) Rider; great-great-nieces, Emma, Brylee and Charli; great-great-nephews, Jacob, Ethan, Chase, Dylan and Jon; and his cousin and best friend, Bill Wingren.
Friends will be received from 11:30 a.m. until the celebration of life tribute service at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Private interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Thomas's memory to Alleghenies United Cerebral Palsy, 119 Jari Drive, Johnstown, PA 15904. To send an online condolence to his family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 29, 2019
