Thomas G. "Hutch" Hutchison, 99, of Frazer Township, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Dec. 19, 1919, in Springdale to the late William and Esma Gohn Hutchison. After graduating high school, Tom spent four years with the Forestry Service and attended night school at Penn State. Tom was drafted in 1942 and spent three and a half years in the Army, where he was a sergeant in the South Pacific and Japan occupation forces for six months. Tom received the Bronze Star for his heroic action against the Japanese. He retired from Consol Energy in 1982 after 34 years of service. Tom was a member of Bull Creek Presbyterian Church, life member of Frazer No. 1 Fire Company and a life member and chaplain for many years at the VFW Post 894 in Natrona Heights. He enjoyed playing the guitar, fiddle and harmonica, camping, all types of music, especially bluegrass, and doing mission work. Tom also was a tour volunteer at Tour-Ed-Mine. Tom is survived by his wife of 71 years, Mary L. (Fulmer-Stewart) Hutchison; grandchildren, Christine (Christopher) Boyd and Charles (Nikki) Costlow; and great-granddaughters, Abigail Pamela Boyd and Kenzie Elizabeth Costlow. In addition to his parents, Tom was preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela D. Costlow; his son-in-law, John Costlow; brothers, George, Miles, Charles and James Hutchison; and by his sisters, Helen Paton, Olive Aresto, Mary Guzzi and Alice Johnston.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where funeral ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Officiating will be his pastor, the Rev. Bob Henry. Burial with full military honors accorded by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. The VFW Post 894 will hold memorial services at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.

