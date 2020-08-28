Thomas G. Jacobs, 78, of Natrona Heights, went to be with the Lord and his wife Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. Tom was born Friday, Nov. 21, 1941, in Natrona Heights, to the late Francis and Eva Snider Jacobs. Tom graduated from Har-Brack High School class of 1959. Tom was an Army veteran, serving in the Vietnam War. He worked as a senior design draftsman at Alcoa in Upper Burrell Township, and after his retirement he worked for H&R Block in Natrona Heights. He was a member of the Guardian Angels Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. He was a member and served as the Quartermaster of the VFW Post 92, Lower Burrell, and enjoyed dancing and listening to oldies music, was a sports fan of the Steelers and Pirates, but he especially loved to be with his grandsons. Tom is survived by his children, Lori (Bob Dawson) Fitch, of Natrona Heights, and Scott (Deborah) Jacobs ,of Laurel, Md.; four grandchildren, Cole and Logan Fitch and Sara and Julie Dawson; and a sister, Patricia Linhart, of Sarver. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 53 years, Joanne (Magliocchi) Jacobs, (Feb. 28, 2019), and a sister, Judy Jacobs. Family and friends are invited from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, to the ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065, 724-224-7730, where a parting prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 800 Montana Ave., Natrona Heights, PA 15065, with the Rev. John B. Lendvai, officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. The Lower Burrell VFW will meet at the funeral home at 3 p.m. Sunday for a service. Military honors will be accorded by the Lower Burrell VFW assisted by the Army Casualty Assistance Center. For more information, please visit www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com
. The family has asked those attending to please wear a mask. Memorial Contributions can be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, Western PA/WV chapter, 333 E. Carson St., Suite 441, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.