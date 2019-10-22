The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Zenewicz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas G. Zenewicz Jr.


1975 - 09
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas G. Zenewicz Jr. Obituary
Thomas G. Zenewicz Jr., 44, of Richland, formerly of Blanchard, West Deer Township, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, as a result of an accident on his trike. He was born Sept. 11, 1975, in New Kensington to Thomas G. and Barbara J. (Schmiedel) Zenewicz Sr. Tom grew up in the Blanchard area of West Deer, graduating from Deer Lakes High School in 1993. He was the co-owner of Zenewicz Notary, Richland, which he has owned for the past 18 years.Tom was a member of Allison Park Church, Allison Park; the F and AM Masonic Lodge No. 502, Tarentum; the Outdoor Lodge, Fawn; and the Brothers of the Third Wheel Motorcycle Club. Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing, target shooting and riding his trike. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his uncle, Joseph (Linda) Zenewicz Jr., of Rome; his aunts, Mary (Robert) Kinniburgh, of West Deer, and Cheryl Zenewicz, of Blanchard; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his uncles, John, Ray and Stanley Zenewicz, and John Schmiedel.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, where a funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, with the Rev. Debbie Lynch, a pastor of Allison Park Church, officiating. Private burial will follow in Pleasant Unity Cemetery, West Deer Township.
View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
Download Now