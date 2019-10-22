|
Thomas G. Zenewicz Jr., 44, of Richland, formerly of Blanchard, West Deer Township, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, as a result of an accident on his trike. He was born Sept. 11, 1975, in New Kensington to Thomas G. and Barbara J. (Schmiedel) Zenewicz Sr. Tom grew up in the Blanchard area of West Deer, graduating from Deer Lakes High School in 1993. He was the co-owner of Zenewicz Notary, Richland, which he has owned for the past 18 years.Tom was a member of Allison Park Church, Allison Park; the F and AM Masonic Lodge No. 502, Tarentum; the Outdoor Lodge, Fawn; and the Brothers of the Third Wheel Motorcycle Club. Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing, target shooting and riding his trike. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his uncle, Joseph (Linda) Zenewicz Jr., of Rome; his aunts, Mary (Robert) Kinniburgh, of West Deer, and Cheryl Zenewicz, of Blanchard; and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his uncles, John, Ray and Stanley Zenewicz, and John Schmiedel.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, where a funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Thursday, with the Rev. Debbie Lynch, a pastor of Allison Park Church, officiating. Private burial will follow in Pleasant Unity Cemetery, West Deer Township.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019