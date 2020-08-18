1/1
Thomas H. Arneson
1957 - 2020-08-16
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas H. Arneson, 63, of Cranberry, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. He was born March 25, 1957, to his parents, loving mother Theresa Cutillo Arneson and his father, the late Richard Arneson. He graduated from Springdale High School in 1975 and received a bachelor's degree from the University of Pittsburgh. Tom worked for the U.S. Postal Service, where he eventually retired. He enjoyed reading mysteries, watching movies and our Pittsburgh sports teams. Tom was president of the board of Lower Valley Ambulance Service as well as the Freedom Woods Homeowners Association. He will be sadly missed. Surviving him are his loving wife, Marti (Smiles) Arneson; mother, Theresa Cutillo; sister, Sharon (Bryan) Walters, of New Kensington; brother, Bryn (Sharon) Arneson, of New Kensington; stepchildren, Rachel Smiles, Matthew Smiles and Emily Woodward; many nieces and nephews; and his feline friends, Winston and Winnie. Friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St. Interment will be private for his immediate family. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles B. Jarvie Funeral Home, Inc.
1607 Pittsburgh St
Cheswick, PA 15024
724-274-7080
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charles B. Jarvie Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved