|
|
Thomas James McVay III, 70, of Arnold, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019. Tom was the beloved brother of Susan (Robert) Montgomery and the late Larry Owen McVay, who died Oct. 11, 2017; and a son of the late Thomas James McVay Jr. and Virginia Grace McVay (Jack). He is survived by numerous cousins, nieces and great-nieces. Tom graduated from Burrell High School in 1967, where he played trumpet, tuba and bass fiddle in the honors band. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War, stationed in Thailand. Tom worked two jobs for many years at Kings in Lower Burrell, and Bob Evans in Harmarville. He attended Bethel Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir. Tom lived with and helped care for his brother Larry.
Per his wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Professional services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD. (Blawnox).
www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2019