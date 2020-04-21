Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Wasilowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas J. Wasilowski


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas J. Wasilowski Obituary
Thomas John Wasilowski, 77, of Brackenridge, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, of cancer. He was born April 11, 1943, to Frank and Helen Wasilowski. He graduated from Har-Brack High School in 1961 and Pennsylvania State University in 1967 ("We are...!"), where he met his dance partner and wife of 54 years, Syble. Tom opened Wasilowski Architects (now Wasilowski-Barrage Architects) in 1974. There, he collaborated with many wonderful clients, contractors and business associates. He retired in 2011. Tom was a lifelong member of the American Institute of Architects. He was a dedicated volunteer construction supervisor with the Allegheny Valley Habitat for Humanity. Tom really knew how to build things! He was a man of many hobbies. As a member of Brackenridge Heights Country Club, he played golf but enjoyed the card games and camaraderie even more. He cherished the seasonal hunting and fishing trip with family and friends which provided many good stories that are still being told years later, especially at the Oregon Hunting and Fishing Club. Tom was happiest playing games with family, rooting for his favorite sports teams, fishing, or working in his wood shop. In addition to his wife, Syble E. (Kissel) Wasilowski, Tom is survived by his daughters, Heather (David) Strong and Holly (Derek) Samuelson. He was lovingly known as Dzia Dzia to his grandchildren, Sadie and Thomas Strong and Greta, Laney and Noelle Samuelson. He is also survived by Brother Ronald (Rita) and sisters Elaine (Tom) Danner, Karen (John) Conroy and Rita (Matthew) Rutherford, as well as nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. To send an online condolence, please visit dusterfh.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -