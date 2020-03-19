Home

Thomas J. Wygonik


1952 - 2020
Thomas J. Wygonik, 67, of Fawn Township, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his home. He was born May 24, 1952, in Natrona Heights, to the late Adolph and Irene Maliszewski Wygonik. Tom was a 1970 graduate of Highlands High School and a 1972 graduate of Penn State University. Tom retired in 2005 from Allegheny Ludlum Steel in Brackenridge. He enjoyed golfing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Tom is survived by his wife of 24 years, Candy Caldwell Wygonik; children, Christi (George) Henry, of Brackenridge, and Ryan (Emily) Lowes, of Cranberry Township; grandchildren, Derrick Henry (Taylor), Evan Henry, Tyler Lowes, Ella Lowes, Charlotte Lowes and Nora Lowes; sister, Theresa (Bernie) Petrak, of Butler; brother, Edward C. (Gloria) Wygonik, of Lower Burrell; and by many nieces and nephews. Due to the current health concerns and recommendations, all services and burial for Tom will be private. A memorial service will be planned and held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Tom may be made to the Allegheny Valley Associations of Churches, 1913 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, or the Orphans of the Storm, 11878 PA-85, Kittanning, PA 16201. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
