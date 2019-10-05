|
Thomas R. Dodd, 72, of Allegheny Township, died Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, with his family by his side, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born Dec. 31, 1946, in New Kensington, to the late John W. and Sarah V. Shank Dodd, and was a lifelong resident of the local area. Mr. Dodd worked for PPG in Creighton for more than 25 years before retirement. He was a member of the New Kensington Hunters and Fishermen's Club and the Mt. Jewett Veterans Memorial Club. He was part owner of HARDTIMES LODGE camp in Kane, Pa., where he liked spending time hunting, fishing and golfing. He loved spending time with his grandkids and building model cars. He is survived by his three daughters, Amanda (John) Coulter, of Allegheny Township, Nicole (Eric) Parish, of Port Allegany, Pa., and Ashley (Josh) Freeman, of Vandergrift; six grandchildren, Wyatt and Isla Coulter, Jayden and Oliver Parish and Elijah Freeman and Gavin Dodd; and sister, Sheryl Fitch, of Apollo. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Nora Faye Dodd, Nov. 6, 2006.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday by Pastor Robert Shallenberger. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
