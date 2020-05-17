Thomas R. Melle
1947 - 2020
Thomas R. Melle, 72, of West Deer Township, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at his home, with his family by his side. He was born July 3, 1947, in Pittsburgh, to the late Anthony J. and Margaret A. (Meinert) Melle Sr. Tom grew up in Fox Chapel, graduating from Fox Chapel High School in 1966. He has lived in West Deer for the past 44 years. He was an order entry specialist for US Steel in Pittsburgh, where he worked for more than 10 years, then went to work as a letter carrier for the US Post Office, Allison Park office, working for more than 25 years. Tom served his country during the Vietnam War as a sergeant in the Air Force. He was a member of St. Victor Roman Catholic Church, Bairdford and the National Association of Letter Carriers Union, Pittsburgh. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking and spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Margaret R. (Meszaros) Melle; his children, Thomas R. (Amy) Melle Jr., of Holly Springs, N.C., Timothy R. (Kelly) Melle, of West Deer, Todd R. (Dawn) Melle, of Middlesex Township, and Judy R. (Ron) Lawry, of Wexford; grandchildren, Taylor, Zack, Tanner, Ethan, Connor, Cameron, Hunter, Jacob and Kira; and his brothers, Carl (Kathy) Melle, of Hampton, and Ralph Melle, of O'Hara Township. With the present health crisis, a private family visitation was held in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township. A private funeral Mass was held in St. Victor Roman Catholic Church, Bairdford, West Deer, with the Rev. James P. Holland officiating. Following the funeral Mass, he was laid to rest near his family in St. Mary's Cemetery, O'Hara Township. View obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-3800
