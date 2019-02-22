Thomas Richard Smith, 74, of Brackenridge, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Forbes Hospital, Monroeville. Tom was born Monday, Oct. 30, 1944, in New Kensington, to the late Lawrence and Grace Bayne Smith. He was an Army veteran serving in the Vietnam War. Tom was employed as a steelworker at Allegheny Ludlum Steel, Brackenridge, retiring in 2000 after 30 years of service. He was a member of Freeport United Presbyterian Church, a life member of the Brackenridge American Legion, a member of the Pioneer Hose Fire Company, Brackenridge. Tom enjoyed fishing, camping and especially being around his grandchildren. Tom is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathy M. (Cox) Smith; two daughters, Tracy (Tom) Grates, of Tarentum, and Amy (Jeff) Slater, of Brackenridge; and four grandchildren, Thomas Grates VI, Alexis (Matt Kwalick) Grates, Ean (Samantha Dennis) Slater and Caitlin Slater; and a brother, Lawrence Smith, of Altoona, Pa. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Raymond Smith. The family would especially like to thank the staff at DaVita Allegheny Valley Dialysis for the wonderful care that they gave to Tom.

Family and friends are invited from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, to the ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065, 724-224-7730, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, with Pastor Adam Clever officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Military honors will be accorded by the Vandergrift Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions can be made to: DaVita Allegheny Valley Dialysis, 1618 Pacific Ave., Natrona Heights, PA 15065.